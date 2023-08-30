Charlie Berens adds second show at Mayo Civic Center

Charlie Berens to perform at Mayo Civic Center
Charlie Berens to perform at Mayo Civic Center(Mayo Civic Center)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Due to overwhelming demand, a second performance of comedian Charlie Berens’ Good Old Fashioned Tour has been added at the Mayo Civic Center.

Berens’ shows will both be on Saturday, October 21 at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Tickets to both performances are on sale now at the Mayo Civic Center Box Office and Ticketmaster.

Berens, a Wisconsin native, has been featured on Comedy Central, Fox, CBS, Funny or Die, TBS, Variety, MTV News and more.

In 2017, he began hosting his weekly comedic online news show, the “Manitowoc Minute.” Since then, Berens been creating Midwest-focused sketch comedy videos on his social media platforms.

Berens also hosts the “Cripescast” podcast where he interviews musicians, artists, comedians, creators and more to talk about their story and connections to the Midwest.

RELATED
Charlie Berens to perform at Mayo Civic Center

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Federal and state authorities are warning Minnesotans of scammers who are impersonating law...
FBI, Minnesota BCA warn about phone-spoofing scam
Changes are happening on Viola Road Northeast near Wheelock Drive beginning Tuesday.
Northeast Rochester traffic changes begin Tuesday
FILE PHOTO - A man died in a bull attack in rural Minnesota, the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s...
Man dies in bull attack in Minnesota
Kellogg Middle School
Rochester middle school launching nearly device-free school days
Novavax COVID-19 vaccine
New COVID-19 Variant leads to new measures for containment

Latest News

Sandwich swaps to level up your lunch
Minnesota senate and house republicans will be holding a news conference to propose legislation...
News conference to propose fix for SRO legislation change
Wednesday is national grief awareness day.
National Grief Awareness Day
Enrollment is up 2 percent from where it was last year with 1,347 students last year to 1,371...
Rochester Catholic Schools enrollment increases by 2 percent in past year