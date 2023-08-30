Charlie Berens adds second show at Mayo Civic Center

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Due to overwhelming demand, a second performance of comedian Charlie Berens’ Good Old Fashioned Tour has been added at the Mayo Civic Center.

Berens’ shows will both be on Saturday, October 21 at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Tickets to both performances are on sale now at the Mayo Civic Center Box Office and Ticketmaster.

Berens, a Wisconsin native, has been featured on Comedy Central, Fox, CBS, Funny or Die, TBS, Variety, MTV News and more.

In 2017, he began hosting his weekly comedic online news show, the “Manitowoc Minute.” Since then, Berens been creating Midwest-focused sketch comedy videos on his social media platforms.

Berens also hosts the “Cripescast” podcast where he interviews musicians, artists, comedians, creators and more to talk about their story and connections to the Midwest.

RELATED Charlie Berens to perform at Mayo Civic Center

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.