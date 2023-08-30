Boys and Girls Club hosts school supply drive for students

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – With another school year already here, many students remain in need of supplies.

The Boys and Girls Club of Rochester partnered with multiple sponsors to bring a back-to-school supply drive to the city.

Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., families from Rochester and the surrounding areas stopped by the organization’s building where they could pick a variety of school supplies, like a new backpack, notebooks, and other necessities for students of all grades.

“It means a lot we had an opportunity to do this. It’s the Dell Larcen After School Supply Drive. We’re glad we’re fulfilling a need that hasn’t been met. We’re here to fill in the gaps where those cracks present themselves in the community, where they need assistance.>

This school supply drive is one of many projects the organization provides to the community, as it looks to help those in need, as well as expanding to communities that need it also.

“If there’s anything to take away, is our mission is to help those that need us most. And also to spread out to communities that aren’t necessarily getting service they need. And we’re excited about not only the school drive we’re doing here, but also our expansion into Longfellow and to that community that need us as well.”

If you’re interested in learning more about the work done by the Boys and Girls Club, click here

