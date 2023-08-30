Beautiful Thursday; Hot weather returns this weekend

Highs in the 90s this weekend
By Nick Jansen
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’ll have one more day with high temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s on Thursday. Hot and humid conditions are expected to return by the weekend. Dry conditions are expected to continue through the next several days.

Rainfall forecast
Rainfall forecast(KTTC)

Our next rain chance will be in the middle of next week. Stray showers and storms are possible late Tuesday with isolated showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday. We’ll end the month of August and Meteorological Summer dry.

Rainfall in August
Rainfall in August(KTTC)

Our precip total at RST will end the month at 1.51″ of rain which is 2.61″ below average for the month. Meteorological Summer is from June through August. For that three month time-span, RST accumulated 5.03″ of rain. That was 8.63″ below average for Meteorological Summer. Our wettest day of the summer was July 22nd with 1.04″ of rain.

Supermoon
Supermoon(KTTC)

We have something pretty cool in the sky for the next several nights! We have a Blue Supermoon to end the month. This is the second full moon of August, which makes it a blue moon. It is also a supermoon which means it will be around 12-14% larger! The last time this happened was back in 2009 and it won’t happen again until 2037!

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

High temperatures this weekend will reach the middle and lower 90s. Winds are expected to be strong this weekend around 15-25 mph. Hot weather continues into early next week.

Nick

