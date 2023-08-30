Beautiful midweek sunshine; Breezy, hot, and humid this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re enjoying a lovely day across the region today as high pressure makes its way across the Upper Mississippi Valley, bringing sunny and tranquil weather to the area. Expect mostly sunny skies with a very light easterly breeze and afternoon high temperatures will be in the mid-70s, which is very typical for the final days of August.

Expect mostly sunny skies throughout the day with high temps in the 70s. (KTTC)

Our weather this evening will be ideal if you want to check out the full moon that will be rising in the east shortly after 8 o’clock. Not only is it a blue moon, or the second full moon of the month, but it’s also a supermoon so it may appear a little brighter than usual. It’s going to be the last super blue moon until 2037. Under a clear sky, temperatures will fall into the low 50s later in the night.

A full blue moon will also be a supermoon tonight. Our weather will be ideal for viewing the moon throughout the night. (KTTC)

Warmer air will begin to trickle into the region on Thursday behind the area of high pressure. Expect mostly sunny skies with a moderate south breeze and high temperatures will be in the upper 70s.

Friday will be breezier and warmer as a warm front pushes through the region. Bright early September sunshine and a gusty south breeze will help temperatures warm to the mid-80s in the afternoon.

Temps will be very warm this holiday weekend with gusty winds and abundant sunshine. (KTTC)

The heat will continue to build northward from the central Plains into our area throughout the weekend. Expect partly sunny skies on Saturday with a south breeze and afternoon highs will be around 90 degrees. Sunday and Monday will be even sunnier and a little windier as more warmth flows into the region. High temperatures will be in the low 90s with heat index values in the mid and upper 90s. It’ll definitely be very hot and summer-like for the “unofficial end of summer” on Labor Day.

After a mild midweek, temps will become much warmer over the weekend. High will be in the 80s and low 90s for several days. (KTTC)

The upcoming week will also be rather warm for early September standards. Expect mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the low and mid-80s through the following weekend. There will be chances of isolated thunderstorms late in the day next Tuesday and again next Friday.

High temps will be rather hot this weekend. Next week will feature warmer than average temps as well. (KTTC)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.