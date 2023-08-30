Alive After Five Party at the Mayo Civic Center

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – For one more night, Experience Rochester, Rochester Art Center, Rochester Civic Theatre and Rochester Downtown Alliance will feature Alive After Five on Thursday August 31. The free event will be held at the Mayo Civic Center from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Food, music, and activities for all ages are part of the event as well as a performance from The White Keys.

Chef Blake Mills from the Mayo Civic Center and Executive Director Bill Von Bank were our guests on Midwest Access to discuss the event.

