Young Eagles Rally offering free plane rides for kids

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Southeastern Minnesota chapter of The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) is set to offer free plane rides to kids ages 8 to 17 years old.

The Young Eagles Rally is scheduled to take place at the Rochester Airport (RST) on September 16 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

EAA was founded in 1953 by Paul H. Poberezny who served as the organization’s president. The organization represents aviation enthusiasts from all over the world.

If you would like more information about the Young Eagles Rally and would like to register your child, you can visit the site here.

