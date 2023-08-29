Sunny and mild midweek; Heat and humidity return this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re enjoying a fantastic late summer day right now as high pressure works to bring sunny, mild conditions to the area from the northern Plains. Expect mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the seasonably warm upper 70s and a north breeze. Gusts to around 20 miles per hour can be expected as the area of high pressure approaches.

Temperatures tonight will be on the cool end of the late August scale. Expect overnight readings in the low 50s and a light northeast breeze under mainly clear skies.

Wednesday looks to be an absolute gem of a day. We’ll enjoy bright sunshine and blue skies tomorrow with high temperatures in the mid-70s and just a hint of an easterly breeze.

The sunny and tranquil weather conditions will continue through Thursday. We’ll enjoy a mostly sunny sky with a bit more of a southerly breeze working to warm temperatures from the low 50s in the morning to the upper 70s in the afternoon. Overall, it looks like an amazingly pleasant finale for the month of August.

As we turn the page on the calendar, our weather will be turning back time to mid-summer because a very warm air mass will begin to build northward from the Plains on Friday. Expect mostly sunny skies with a gusty south breeze and high temperatures in the mid-80s for Friday afternoon.

Our Labor Day weekend will certainly be a bright and very warm one. Expect mostly sunny skies throughout the weekend with gusty south winds pulling in some very warm air. High temperatures will be around 90 degrees from Saturday through Labor Day Monday, which is about 15 degrees warmer than the seasonal average.

The warm spell will likely continue throughout the following weekend and possibly the next weekend before a pattern shift brings more typical September weather to the area. High temperatures next week will be in the mid and upper 80s. The best chances for rain in the next week will be Tuesday and Friday.

