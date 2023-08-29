Small business expo coming to Rochester Civic Center

By KTTC Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Small businesses in Rochester are invited to a special business expo at the Rochester Civic Center on October 25 and 26. The 2-day event will feature over 100 diverse vendors offering everything from food and beverages to technology and health services. Tawanda Burks of the Rochester Area Economic Development, Inc. (RAEDI), was our special guest on Midwest Access to talk more about the expo.

If you would like more information about the expo, you can visit the site here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO - A man died in a bull attack in rural Minnesota, the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s...
Man dies in bull attack in Minnesota
FILE - Alexandra Paul and Mitchell Islam of Canada compete in the ice dance free dance figure...
Olympic figure skater killed in 7-vehicle crash, officials say
Officials respond to garage fire in NW Rochester
Officials respond to garage fire in NW Rochester
1 man dead, 7 teens injured in school bus crash
Identity of man released in deadly Minnesota school bus collision
Federal and state authorities are warning Minnesotans of scammers who are impersonating law...
FBI, Minnesota BCA warn about phone-spoofing scam

Latest News

Kahler
Kahler Grand Hotel Sign to return to Rochester skyline with restoration
Sandwich swaps to level up your lunch
Sandwich swaps level up your lunch
Small Business Expo coming to Rochester Civic Center