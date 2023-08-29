Small business expo coming to Rochester Civic Center

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Small businesses in Rochester are invited to a special business expo at the Rochester Civic Center on October 25 and 26. The 2-day event will feature over 100 diverse vendors offering everything from food and beverages to technology and health services. Tawanda Burks of the Rochester Area Economic Development, Inc. (RAEDI), was our special guest on Midwest Access to talk more about the expo.

If you would like more information about the expo, you can visit the site here.

