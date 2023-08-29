Rustic hideaway in a treehouse

MABEL, Minn. (KTTC) – If you’re looking for a rustic hideaway, then you might want to consider staying at the Nestling Pines Treehouse.

The treehouse is tucked away in the tiny area of Mabel, Mn. amongst the pine trees on a hill deep in the woods.

Kamie Roesler of Midwest Access was there to explore the tree house with owner Brenda Rain.

If you would like more information about the treehouse, you can visit the site here.

