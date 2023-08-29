Rochester middle school launching nearly device-free school days

By Darian Leddy
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s no question that technology has become a part of our everyday lives.

As students and staff head back to school, some teachers are saying phones are becoming a distraction in the classroom.

It’s called Away For The Day. The program would require middle school students to lock phones or other personal tech devices in lockers at the start of the day and leave them there through the end of the day.

It all started in Rochester when an assistant principal here at Kellogg Middle School heard about how a middle school in Owatonna started the program and had seen a lot of success.

Last year, students were able to keep their phones in their backpacks or pockets during the school day, but staff found even that was too distracting.

Kellogg administrators survey the entire staff and found more than 90 percent of them supported this initiative.

They also surveyed students’ families and found about 86 percent of them supported the program.

Several other RPS middle schools are trying out Away For the Day like Willow Creek and Dakota Middle School, but nothing is official yet.

“I think that we have kind of collectively seen the impact of increased use and accessibility. So, when we started having this conversation and surveyed our staff and parents, then the other principals had given it some more consideration. Also, I think that having common expectations between buildings can be really helpful for kids so that we’re all experiencing similar things building to building,” Kellogg Middle School principal Angie McAndrews said.

Families had a few concerns about the program like not being able to check in with their kids during the day.

So, school staff modified the program to allow students to use devices during the lunch period while they’re in the cafeteria or at recess.

When students arrive at school Tuesday, they’ll be filled in on the new rules and then they’ll have to put their phones in their lockers.

Although the rules don’t technically apply to staff, school leaders encourage staff members to also put the phone down when they can.

“Even when I went to school, we didn’t have cell phones. We had a lot of socialization, a lot of connection, a lot relationships that were being built. We’re hoping this will have everybody be more focused on education and less focused on the technology and hopefully that is a better student outcomes all around,” McAndrews said.

Kellogg is hosting a viewing party and discussion for the “Screen-ager Trilogy.”

It’s a video series that talks about the impacts of excessive screen time on kids.

The video series will be shown over the next few months at John Marshall High School.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO - A man died in a bull attack in rural Minnesota, the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s...
Man dies in bull attack in Minnesota
FILE - Alexandra Paul and Mitchell Islam of Canada compete in the ice dance free dance figure...
Olympic figure skater killed in 7-vehicle crash, officials say
Officials respond to garage fire in NW Rochester
Officials respond to garage fire in NW Rochester
1 man dead, 7 teens injured in school bus crash
Identity of man released in deadly Minnesota school bus collision
SUV crashes into Oronoco mobile home
SUV crashes into Oronoco mobile home

Latest News

The program would require middle school students to lock phones or other personal tech devices...
Rochester middle school launching nearly device-free school days
Federal and state authorities are warning Minnesotans of scammers who are impersonating law...
FBI, Minnesota BCA warn about phone-spoofing scam
Changes are happening on Viola Road Northeast near Wheelock Drive beginning Tuesday.
Northeast Rochester traffic changes begin Tuesday
Rochester city council looks to approve tax levy ahead yearly budget.
Rochester city council looks to approve tax levy ahead yearly budget