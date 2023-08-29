Rochester middle school launching nearly device-free school days

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s no question that technology has become a part of our everyday lives.

As students and staff head back to school, some teachers are saying phones are becoming a distraction in the classroom.

It’s called Away For The Day. The program would require middle school students to lock phones or other personal tech devices in lockers at the start of the day and leave them there through the end of the day.

It all started in Rochester when an assistant principal here at Kellogg Middle School heard about how a middle school in Owatonna started the program and had seen a lot of success.

Last year, students were able to keep their phones in their backpacks or pockets during the school day, but staff found even that was too distracting.

Kellogg administrators survey the entire staff and found more than 90 percent of them supported this initiative.

They also surveyed students’ families and found about 86 percent of them supported the program.

Several other RPS middle schools are trying out Away For the Day like Willow Creek and Dakota Middle School, but nothing is official yet.

“I think that we have kind of collectively seen the impact of increased use and accessibility. So, when we started having this conversation and surveyed our staff and parents, then the other principals had given it some more consideration. Also, I think that having common expectations between buildings can be really helpful for kids so that we’re all experiencing similar things building to building,” Kellogg Middle School principal Angie McAndrews said.

Families had a few concerns about the program like not being able to check in with their kids during the day.

So, school staff modified the program to allow students to use devices during the lunch period while they’re in the cafeteria or at recess.

When students arrive at school Tuesday, they’ll be filled in on the new rules and then they’ll have to put their phones in their lockers.

Although the rules don’t technically apply to staff, school leaders encourage staff members to also put the phone down when they can.

“Even when I went to school, we didn’t have cell phones. We had a lot of socialization, a lot of connection, a lot relationships that were being built. We’re hoping this will have everybody be more focused on education and less focused on the technology and hopefully that is a better student outcomes all around,” McAndrews said.

Kellogg is hosting a viewing party and discussion for the “Screen-ager Trilogy.”

It’s a video series that talks about the impacts of excessive screen time on kids.

The video series will be shown over the next few months at John Marshall High School.

