Rochester city council looks to approve tax levy ahead yearly budget.

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester’s city council is looking at a more than $500 million price tag for its upcoming budget. The council is getting closer every day, with the sizeable decision and pressures are coming to a head.

City administrator Alison Zelms recommends the council approve a tax levy on September 18. Some may not know exactly what this means. The levy sets a maximum amount the city can collect from property taxes and accounts for nearly 18% of the city’s overall budget.

Zelms explained paying for big ticket items now, like a 311 public information system, could save the city money down the road.

“You start uncovering that maybe there is something perhaps we could do differently,” Zelms said. “It may be resourcing differently in our existing resources but sometimes it will show a trend that if we really want to achieve a different service level then that’s a policy question for the city council.”

The proposed levy also includes funding for another school resource officer position, but Mayor Kim Norton said she wants more money allocated towards traffic solutions.

“Looking at evaluating the department and seeing if our resources are in the right place and is there a way, do we need to add more officers, is there a way to re-deploy them,” Norton expressed. “I personally feel like traffic has become a growing problematic issue over the last few years.”

The levy comes because this year’s proposed budget is $25 million more than year’s budget.

City officials say to run a city, it needs to take care of its employees. Zelms is now constructing an organizational wellness program.

“Being able to ensure that we hopefully avoid some of those folks needing to leave because of post-traumatic stress injury and not being able to come back into the system but what this also is able to take some of the existing work that has been happening on even physical fitness and wellness in police and fire,” Zelms said.

The recommended property tax levy makes up more than $100 million of the recommended $500 million city budget for 2024. If collected, the tax levy would even out to be around $8.8 million.

Again, the tax levy has to be approved by September 18.

