Northeast Rochester traffic changes begin Tuesday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –A traffic alert in Northeast Rochester that may impact your morning commute.

Changes are happening on Viola Road Northeast near Wheelock Drive beginning Tuesday.

Designated left turn lanes with flashing yellow arrows will be on Viola Road.

Eastbound traffic near Northern Valley Drive through Wheelock and Viola Heights Drive will be down to one lane.

There will be a shared left turn lane from Northern Valley Drive to Fire Station Two.

Crews will be removing signal heads from the traffic signal arm west of the Fire Station Two’s driveway.

Olmsted County Public Works will be grinding off pavement markings on Tuesday on Viola Road at Wheelock Drive.

These changes will be fully implemented by next Wednesday, September 6th.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.