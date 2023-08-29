Northeast Rochester traffic changes begin Tuesday

Changes are happening on Viola Road Northeast near Wheelock Drive beginning Tuesday.
Changes are happening on Viola Road Northeast near Wheelock Drive beginning Tuesday.(MGN JPG w/ Credits)
By Kendall Schears
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –A traffic alert in Northeast Rochester that may impact your morning commute.

Changes are happening on Viola Road Northeast near Wheelock Drive beginning Tuesday.

Designated left turn lanes with flashing yellow arrows will be on Viola Road.

Eastbound traffic near Northern Valley Drive through Wheelock and Viola Heights Drive will be down to one lane.

There will be a shared left turn lane from Northern Valley Drive to Fire Station Two.

Crews will be removing signal heads from the traffic signal arm west of the Fire Station Two’s driveway.

Olmsted County Public Works will be grinding off pavement markings on Tuesday on Viola Road at Wheelock Drive.

These changes will be fully implemented by next Wednesday, September 6th.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO - A man died in a bull attack in rural Minnesota, the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s...
Man dies in bull attack in Minnesota
FILE - Alexandra Paul and Mitchell Islam of Canada compete in the ice dance free dance figure...
Olympic figure skater killed in 7-vehicle crash, officials say
Officials respond to garage fire in NW Rochester
Officials respond to garage fire in NW Rochester
1 man dead, 7 teens injured in school bus crash
Identity of man released in deadly Minnesota school bus collision
SUV crashes into Oronoco mobile home
SUV crashes into Oronoco mobile home

Latest News

The program would require middle school students to lock phones or other personal tech devices...
Rochester middle school launching nearly device-free school days
Federal and state authorities are warning Minnesotans of scammers who are impersonating law...
FBI, Minnesota BCA warn about phone-spoofing scam
Kellogg Middle School
Rochester middle school launching nearly device-free school days
Rochester city council looks to approve tax levy ahead yearly budget.
Rochester city council looks to approve tax levy ahead yearly budget