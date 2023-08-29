New tool will allow college athletes to report gambling suspicions to a sports wagering monitor

FILE - Iowa State takes on Iowa in a sellout crowd of 61,500 people at Jack Trice Stadium...
FILE - Iowa State takes on Iowa in a sellout crowd of 61,500 people at Jack Trice Stadium during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. A digital platform where college athletes can anonymously alert their administrations to improper or illegal conduct by coaches, teammates or others is expanding to allow them to report gambling activity they’re aware of or witnessed to sports wagering integrity investigators.(Matthew Putney | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A digital platform where college athletes can alert their administrations anonymously to improper or illegal conduct by coaches, teammates or others is expanding to allow them to report suspected gambling activity.

RealResponse's partnership with U.S. Integrity, which monitors sports wagering trends in real time to detect irregularities, will come at no additional cost to some 150 athletic departments that are clients.

The service builds on a tip hotline U.S. Integrity and RealResponse unveiled in May and will give college athletic administrators a direct line to investigators.

A state investigation into illegal sports wagering at Iowa and Iowa State has led to criminal charges being filed against about a dozen athletes. The Alabama baseball coach, Brian Bohannon, was fired in May after being linked to suspicious gambling activity on a Crimson Tide game.

Iowa State is a RealResponse client, spokesman Nick Joos said. Iowa is not a client but has a relationship with U.S. Integrity through the Big Ten Conference, spokesman Matthew Weitzel said.

RealResponse founder David Chadwick said a college athlete will be able go to his or her existing RealResponse webpage and report suspected misuse of insider information, potential game manipulation and physical threats related to gambling, among other things.

When a report comes in, administrators can request U.S. Integrity investigators to assess, verify and route the report to appropriate authorities.

Though RealResponse also works with professional sports organizations and national sport governing bodies to provide athletes, coaches and staff a way to report bad actors anonymously, the gambling reporting tool linked with U.S. Integrity currently is offered only to colleges.

As part of the RealResponse partnership with U.S. Integrity, the public also can report gambling-related issues through school athletic websites.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Most Read

FILE PHOTO - A man died in a bull attack in rural Minnesota, the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s...
Man dies in bull attack in Minnesota
FILE - Alexandra Paul and Mitchell Islam of Canada compete in the ice dance free dance figure...
Olympic figure skater killed in 7-vehicle crash, officials say
Officials respond to garage fire in NW Rochester
Officials respond to garage fire in NW Rochester
1 man dead, 7 teens injured in school bus crash
Identity of man released in deadly Minnesota school bus collision
SUV crashes into Oronoco mobile home
SUV crashes into Oronoco mobile home

Latest News

Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Iowa deputies cleared in fatal shooting of man armed with pellet gun
Potawatomi Hotel and Casino
Potawatomi’s Milwaukee casino revenue increases 1.7% as tribe braces for competition
Members of Trans-Siberian Orchestra perform on Nov. 11, 2022 during a rehearsal for their 2022...
Trans-Siberian Orchestra will return with a heavy metal holiday tour, ‘The Ghosts of Christmas Eve’
FILE - Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo dribbles the ball during the first half of...
Antetokounmpo wants to see how committed Bucks are to winning a title before deciding on extension