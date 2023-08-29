New COVID-19 Variant leads to new measures for containment

By Matt Rineer
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – With new variants of COVID-19, experts are finding new ways to track and combat the virus.

Olmsted County Public Health has been adapting to how it tracks cases of COVID-19 with an increase in take home tests.

“We did this last year, but we’ve been using hospitalizations specifically for COVID-19, and then syndromic surveillance and wastewater data.”

Olmsted County Public Health Epidemiologist Matthew Giljork

As new variations of COVID-19 emerge, experts said with the new BA 2.86 variant there will likely be a need for a new formula for the virus’ vaccine to fight it.

“If XBB does get replaced by this new variant, it is possible that later this year more likely next year next fall. That they may have a new variation of the booster to match that.”

Olmsted County Public Health Epidemiologist Matthew Giljork

If you’re interested in learning more about Olmsted County Public Healths efforts in combating COVID-19, click here.

