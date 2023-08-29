Kahler Grand Hotel Sign to return to Rochester skyline with restoration

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The historic Kahler Grand Hotel sign will return to the Rochester skyline after undergoing an extensive renovation.

The sign was constructed in 1971 with letters that stood over 10 feet tall. However, over the years, the sign reached a point of disrepair. Crews took it down earlier this spring.

In a statement Tuesday, the Kahler Hospitality Group explained the sign’s renovation will cost about half a million dollars. It will incorporate energy-efficient and color-changing LED lights.

The work on the sign is expected to be completed in October of this year.

The Kahler Hospitality Group will also unveil a Kahler History Museum in the hotel’s lobby. That display will feature one of the letters from the 1970s sign.

