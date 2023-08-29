Iowa deputies cleared in fatal shooting of man armed with pellet gun

Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.(MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHEFFIELD, Iowa (AP) — Two Iowa deputies were cleared Monday in the fatal shooting of a man after an investigation found he pointed a pellet gun at the deputies and thanked them after he was shot.

The Iowa Attorney General's Office found that Franklin County deputies Chase Weinandy and Ben Baskerville were justified in the shooting of Matthew T.J. Davis, 30, on June 20. The office based its review on an investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, which had access to body cam footage.

The deputies were called by a woman who said her former partner was at her home in the small northern Iowa community of Sheffield and was drunk, armed with a gun and suicidal. The caller told a 911 dispatcher that Davis said he wanted to be shot by police.

When deputies arrived, they found Davis in a driveway and armed with a gun. They told him at least 17 times to drop the gun. But after he approached them and raised his weapon, Baskerville fired two times with a rifle.

While waiting for an ambulance to arrive, Davis told the deputies, “Thank you for shooting me,” according to the report.

An autopsy determined Davis died of a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The investigation found Davis was armed with a pellet gun but noted the deputies had been told he was carrying a gun and had no way of knowing what kind of weapon he had.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO - A man died in a bull attack in rural Minnesota, the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s...
Man dies in bull attack in Minnesota
FILE - Alexandra Paul and Mitchell Islam of Canada compete in the ice dance free dance figure...
Olympic figure skater killed in 7-vehicle crash, officials say
Officials respond to garage fire in NW Rochester
Officials respond to garage fire in NW Rochester
1 man dead, 7 teens injured in school bus crash
Identity of man released in deadly Minnesota school bus collision
SUV crashes into Oronoco mobile home
SUV crashes into Oronoco mobile home

Latest News

FILE - Iowa State takes on Iowa in a sellout crowd of 61,500 people at Jack Trice Stadium...
New tool will allow college athletes to report gambling suspicions to a sports wagering monitor
Potawatomi Hotel and Casino
Potawatomi’s Milwaukee casino revenue increases 1.7% as tribe braces for competition
Members of Trans-Siberian Orchestra perform on Nov. 11, 2022 during a rehearsal for their 2022...
Trans-Siberian Orchestra will return with a heavy metal holiday tour, ‘The Ghosts of Christmas Eve’
FILE - Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo dribbles the ball during the first half of...
Antetokounmpo wants to see how committed Bucks are to winning a title before deciding on extension