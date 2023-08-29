Hot and humid conditions return by the weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’ve had seasonal temperatures the past several days and that trend will continue through Thursday. BUT...after Thursday, high temperatures will just back into the upper 80s and lower 90s for Labor Day Weekend.

Wednesday's forecast (KTTC)

High temperatures Wednesday will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Wind will be out of the east around 5-10 mph. Sunshine will continue to dominate the upper Midwest through Thursday.

Labor Day Weekend (KTTC)

High temperatures this weekend will be in the upper 80s and 90s. Heat index values could reach into the middle and upper 90s by Sunday and Monday. Dry conditions are expected for the holiday weekend.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

Dry weather will continue over the next 7 days. We might be able to work in a rain chance late Tuesday into Wednesday, but that’s about it for right now.

