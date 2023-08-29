Hot and humid conditions return by the weekend

Highs return to the 90s
By Nick Jansen
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’ve had seasonal temperatures the past several days and that trend will continue through Thursday. BUT...after Thursday, high temperatures will just back into the upper 80s and lower 90s for Labor Day Weekend.

Wednesday's forecast
Wednesday's forecast(KTTC)

High temperatures Wednesday will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Wind will be out of the east around 5-10 mph. Sunshine will continue to dominate the upper Midwest through Thursday.

Labor Day Weekend
Labor Day Weekend(KTTC)

High temperatures this weekend will be in the upper 80s and 90s. Heat index values could reach into the middle and upper 90s by Sunday and Monday. Dry conditions are expected for the holiday weekend.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

Dry weather will continue over the next 7 days. We might be able to work in a rain chance late Tuesday into Wednesday, but that’s about it for right now.

Nick

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO - A man died in a bull attack in rural Minnesota, the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s...
Man dies in bull attack in Minnesota
FILE - Alexandra Paul and Mitchell Islam of Canada compete in the ice dance free dance figure...
Olympic figure skater killed in 7-vehicle crash, officials say
Officials respond to garage fire in NW Rochester
Officials respond to garage fire in NW Rochester
1 man dead, 7 teens injured in school bus crash
Identity of man released in deadly Minnesota school bus collision
Federal and state authorities are warning Minnesotans of scammers who are impersonating law...
FBI, Minnesota BCA warn about phone-spoofing scam

Latest News

KTTC WX - Hot weather returns
The full weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the first half-hour of KTTC News at...
Sunny and mild midweek; Heat and humidity return this weekend
The full weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the first half-hour of KTTC News at...
Ted's Tuesday Noon Weather
The full weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:30 half-hour of KTTC News...
Seasonably Mild Midweek; Hot and Humid This Weekend