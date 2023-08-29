A few tips to help beat back to school anxiety

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Back to school season is busy and exciting for families. It can also be stressful and anxiety filled.

Tuesday morning on KTTC News Today, Michael Benjamin, MSW, LICSW joined us from PrairieCare in Rochester. He had some great tips for families.

Benjamin reminds parents the importance of listening to their children about any anxiety they may be experiencing and validating that emotion.

He also says kids can sense any stress or anxiety parents might be experiencing with the start of a new year. So it’s helpful for parents to make time for self care.

We hope you find this interview helpful. We also hope all of the families in our viewing area have a great back to school experience!

