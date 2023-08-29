FBI, Minnesota BCA warn about phone-spoofing scam

Federal and state authorities are warning Minnesotans of scammers who are impersonating law enforcement.(MGN JPG w/ Credits)
By Kendall Schears
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Federal and state authorities are warning Minnesotans of scammers who are impersonating law enforcement.

The FBI and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) say scammers are using phone number spoofing technology to make calls posing as FBI and BCA agents.

They pretend they’re conducting an investigation and have been able to collect sensitive details like social security numbers, banking information and residential addresses.

These agencies may actually contact people when investigating real cases.

So to make sure the person calling you is who they say they are, officials say to ask for a callback number and then reach out to the agency’s information line to confirm.

To call the agency’s general information line:

  • FBI: 763-569-8000
  • BCA: 651-793-7000

