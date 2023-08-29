Fall Fit City Challenge begins September 1

By KTTC Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Mayor Kim Norton is encouraging the community to join her for the September 2023 Fall Fit City Challenge which runs September 1-30, 2023.

Mayor Norton was our guest on Midwest Access Tuesday to talk more about the challenge and how to use the city tracking sheet to record the number of minutes you move.

For more information about the challenge can be found here.

