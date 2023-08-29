Albert Lea City Council votes to prohibit smoking of cannabis in public areas

By Caitlin Alexander
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Albert Lea City Council voted Monday night to prohibit the smoking of cannabis products in public areas.

The unanimous vote extends the rules that currently apply to the smoking of cigarettes and chewing tobacco.

Public areas constitute places like city parks, City Hall, and City Arena.

The Minnesota legislature legalized recreational cannabis use this past lawmaking session. It became legal August 1, 2023.

