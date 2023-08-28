SUV crashes into Oronoco mobile home

By KTTC Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONOCO, Minn. (KTTC) – Olmsted County deputies were dispatched Saturday night to reports of an SUV that crashed into a mobile home.

According to Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, it happened at 11:16 p.m. at the Oronoco Estates located at 3600 block of 85th Street NW.

Several callers reported that the driver of the SUV ran from the scene on foot and one caller followed him through the area.

When deputies arrived they were able to detain the driver and found signs of alcohol impairment. Deputies took him to Saint Marys where a search warrant was prepared and a blood draw was obtained. He was identified as a 27-year-old from Rochester.

Officials said the SUV was traveling southbound on the eastern loop of the west side of the mobile home community when he tried to turn left on the west main branch road too fast and went off into the grassy yard and struck the mobile home. The SUV was wedged and stuck into the north corner of the mobile home.

SUV crashes into Oronoco mobile home
SUV crashes into Oronoco mobile home(KTTC)
SUV crashes into Oronoco mobile home
SUV crashes into Oronoco mobile home(KTTC)

There were residents home at the time of the crash including a woman and children. An 11-year-old stepped on broken glass from a wall hanging that fell during the crash and got a small cut on their foot.

There were no other injuries reported.

The SUV was removed from the home early Monday morning.

The family was displaced for two days and the American Red Cross assisted in finding temporary housing.

Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service and the Oronoco Fire and First Responders also responded to the scene.

Charges are pending.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 man dead, 7 teens injured in school bus crash
Identity of man released in deadly Minnesota school bus collision
Racially-motivated attack
Jacksonville gunman in racially motivated attack
A man in Seattle, Washington reunites with his cat, Pierre, after it went missing eight years...
Man reunited with missing cat after 8 years
The summer heat wave and low rainfall recently revealed a hidden shipwreck at the bottom of the...
Hidden shipwreck from World War I found at bottom of Texas river
Police say at least seven people were hurt in shooting Boston. They all sustained non-life...
Boston shooting wounds at least 7 on the outskirts of Caribbean festival

Latest News

Man performed CPR until paramedics arrived
Rochester man saves another man from drowning at Foster Arend
The Albert Lea City Council will be voting on expanding ‘no smoking’ to cannabis products at...
Final vote on cannabis use in public spaces in Albert Lea Monday
Mental health specialists say teen anxiety is on the rise.
Anxiety in Teens on the Rise, Darian Leddy reports
New school year may present mental health challenges for students
Helping your teen cope with anxiety ahead of new school year