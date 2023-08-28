Study of athletes’ brains who died before age 30 finds early signs of CTE

FILE: A brain study has found CTE in some young athletes.
FILE: A brain study has found CTE in some young athletes.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A study looking at chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, found it might be more prevalent than previously believed, especially in amateur athletes.

Boston University’s CTE center analyzed 152 donated brains from athletes younger than the age of 30 at the time of their death.

Sixty-three, or 41%, had developed early signs of CTE, the brain injury associated with multiple concussions.

Unlike past studies, most of these athletes were amateurs on youth, high school or college teams.

The authors found that the youngest person diagnosed with CTE was a 17-year-old football player.

They also diagnosed the first female, a 28-year-old collegiate soccer player.

CTE can only be formally diagnosed with an autopsy.

It is associated with repeated head trauma and can cause memory loss, confusion, impulse control problems, depression and impaired judgment.

The study was published in JAMA Neurology on Monday.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 man dead, 7 teens injured in school bus crash
Identity of man released in deadly Minnesota school bus collision
Racially-motivated attack
Jacksonville gunman in racially motivated attack
A man in Seattle, Washington reunites with his cat, Pierre, after it went missing eight years...
Man reunited with missing cat after 8 years
The summer heat wave and low rainfall recently revealed a hidden shipwreck at the bottom of the...
Hidden shipwreck from World War I found at bottom of Texas river
Police say at least seven people were hurt in shooting Boston. They all sustained non-life...
Boston shooting wounds at least 7 on the outskirts of Caribbean festival

Latest News

Gas prices decreasing for first time in seven weeks
Gas prices go down for the first time in weeks
Tropical Storm Idalia's Forecasted Track
Florida governor declares widespread state of emergency ahead of Idalia’s expected landfall
Tropical Storm Idalia is expected to intensify into a dangerous Category 3 hurricane as it...
State of Emergency: People prepare and flee Idalia's path
A shelter-in-place was ordered at University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill on Monday afternoon....
Alert of ‘armed, dangerous person’ at UNC-Chapel Hill
Federal agents check boxes at a port for banned items.
Defective: Dangerous consumer products find their way into America by ship and through online retailers