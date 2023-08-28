Pleasant sunshine this week; Much warmer temps for the holiday weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re starting the week on a positive note with abundant sunshine and seasonably warm weather in store for the entire region. Expect mostly sunny skies and a slight southwest breeze that will pull in some of that warm air ahead of a weak cold front approaching from the northwest. High temperatures will be in the low 80s, which is just a few degrees warmer than the seasonal average and several degrees warmer than we were over the weekend.

Expect mostly sunny skies with high temps in the low 80s today. There will be a chance of spotty showers in the early evening. (KTTC)

A few showers and a stray thunderstorm or two may develop this evening as the front moves into the area. Skies will clear after sunset with overnight lows in the upper 50s and a light northwest breeze.

An area of high pressure will settle in from the northern Plains, bringing mostly sunny skies for Tuesday and Wednesday and high temperatures will be in the mid-70s with a cool north breeze.

Gusty south winds will help pull in some warmer air on Thursday as a warm air mass begins to build northward. expect mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the upper 70s Thursday afternoon.

High temps will be mild during the work week, becoming much warmer for the weekend. (KTTC)

Friday and the holiday weekend will feature mostly sunny skies with heavier humidity in the air and high temperatures will be rather summer-like for the first few days of September. Expect highs in the mid and upper 80s from Friday through Labor Day.

The jet stream aloft will push northward, allowing much warmer air to build northward into our region this weekend and the heat will linger through next week. (KTTC)

High temps will be in the 70s for a big part of this week. A big surge of warmth is expected for the holiday weekend and all of next week as well. (KTTC)

