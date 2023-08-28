Pepsi celebrates milestone by giving back to the community.

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Pepsi spent its birthday giving back to its supportive community.

The company, Pepsi, turned 125-years-old on Monday. Gillette Pepsi Rochester celebrated by giving back to the community that has remained loyal to the brand for more than 100 years.

This event was a fun filled afternoon with food, prizes, a bounce house, and even horseback riding.

“From when Norman Gillette, Sr. started this company back with one truck he was able to grow it to what it is today. That wouldn’t happen without the local support of the community. We just thought it was a great opportunity to give back and include them in this great celebration.”

For the event, Pepsi partnered with nonprofit, Rideability. All free will donations made at the event went towards the nonprofit’s mission of supporting individuals with disabilities by providing horseback riding and related activities.

If you would like to learn more about Rideability’s mission, click here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.