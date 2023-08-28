Officials respond to garage fire in NW Rochester

Officials respond to garage fire in NW Rochester
(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Fire Department and Rochester Police Department responded to a garage fire in northwest Rochester Monday afternoon.

The fire happened in the 5000 block of 24th Street NW.

According to a resident inside the house, an adult and several kids were inside the house when they heard a loud pop and then saw smoke.

There is no word on cause of the fire or any injuries at this time.

The fire appeared to be contained to only the garage.

Fire crews are working to extinguish any flames and monitor hot spots.

This is a developing story.

