Mayo Clinic doctors honored with MAFP awards

By KTTC Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Academy of Family Physicians (MAFP) named Dr. Kurt Angstman, the 2023 Family Medicine Educator of the Year. MAFP also honored Dr. Meghna Mansukhani with the 2023 MAFP Innovation and Research Award.

The awards are presented annually to outstanding individuals in their fields. Dr. Angstman and Dr. Mansukhani were our special guests on Midwest Access.

If you would like more information about MAFP, you can visit the site here.

