Hot temperatures return in early September

Highs could reach the 80s and 90s
By Nick Jansen
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Enjoy the beautiful and seasonal temperatures while we have them because another strong upper-level ridge will build into the Midwest leading to a big temperature shift by the weekend.

Temperature Trend
Temperature Trend(KTTC)

High temperatures during the week will be in the middle and upper 70s with mostly sunny skies. As a strong upper-level high-pressure system moves into the central portion of the country, a ridge will build across the Midwest with temperatures warming near 90°. Highs by September 1st will be in the middle 80s with a stretch of 90° weather potentially following.

Precip forecast
Precip forecast(KTTC)

With the upper-level high dominating the forecast this week, dry conditions will follow. Right now, I don’t have any rain chances in the forecast for Tuesday through Monday. If we end the month of August dry, we’ll end up with 1.5″ of precip at RST for the month. That will be -2.62″ below average for the month as a whole and our seasonal deficit will grow larger.

Tomorrow's forecast
Tomorrow's forecast(KTTC)

High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s with winds out of the north around 5-15 mph. Sunny skies will continue across SE MN and NE IA.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

Have a great week.

Nick

