Helping your teen cope with anxiety ahead of new school year

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – This week is the official start of the school year for some Rochester Public Schools students.

Monday, freshman are heading in to check out their new schools for the next four years. It’s so 9th grade students can experience the transition to high school with just their classmates and school staff.

Students have the school day to get comfortable with their new schedules, ask questions, learn the layout of the building and meet their peers.

The goal is so that students can feel less anxious about being in a new place.

Mental health specialists say teen anxiety is on the rise. According to a recent study by the CDC, conditions like attention-deficit/hyperactivity discover or anxiety are common among school-age children.

Fernbrook Family Center is a southeastern Minnesota mental health service. Mental Health specialists there say some of the signs your teen may be experiencing anxiety include tension, irritability, restlessness and distraction.

“It’s being able to think about that this could be a problem or this might be a problem and then hopefully you can do something useful to prepare for it. So for kids that might mean, “I’m anxious. What do I do?” Okay, can I go talk to someone? What will my school day look like or what will this class look like? What will this test look like? They can gain the information and be better prepared,” Fernbrook clinical training specialist & mental health counselor David Sabotta said.

