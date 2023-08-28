Helping your teen cope with anxiety ahead of new school year

Mental health specialists say teen anxiety is on the rise.
By Darian Leddy
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:21 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – This week is the official start of the school year for some Rochester Public Schools students.

Monday, freshman are heading in to check out their new schools for the next four years. It’s so 9th grade students can experience the transition to high school with just their classmates and school staff.

Students have the school day to get comfortable with their new schedules, ask questions, learn the layout of the building and meet their peers.

The goal is so that students can feel less anxious about being in a new place.

Mental health specialists say teen anxiety is on the rise. According to a recent study by the CDC, conditions like attention-deficit/hyperactivity discover or anxiety are common among school-age children.

Fernbrook Family Center is a southeastern Minnesota mental health service. Mental Health specialists there say some of the signs your teen may be experiencing anxiety include tension, irritability, restlessness and distraction.

“It’s being able to think about that this could be a problem or this might be a problem and then hopefully you can do something useful to prepare for it. So for kids that might mean, “I’m anxious. What do I do?” Okay, can I go talk to someone? What will my school day look like or what will this class look like? What will this test look like? They can gain the information and be better prepared,” Fernbrook clinical training specialist & mental health counselor David Sabotta said.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 man dead, 7 teens injured in school bus crash
Identity of man released in deadly Minnesota school bus collision
A man in Seattle, Washington reunites with his cat, Pierre, after it went missing eight years...
Man reunited with missing cat after 8 years
The summer heat wave and low rainfall recently revealed a hidden shipwreck at the bottom of the...
Hidden shipwreck from World War I found at bottom of Texas river
A beagle has become a fire station's support dog after he was rescued from a 122-degree car.
Puppy becomes fire station support dog after being rescued from hot car
Police say at least seven people were hurt in shooting Boston. They all sustained non-life...
Boston shooting wounds at least 7 on the outskirts of Caribbean festival

Latest News

Mental health specialists say teen anxiety is on the rise.
Anxiety in Teens on the Rise, Darian Leddy reports
1 man dead, 7 teens injured in school bus crash
Identity of man released in deadly Minnesota school bus collision
Racially-motivated attack
Jacksonville gunman in racially motivated attack
Fatal Crash generic image
Car driver killed in crash with school bus carrying Waseca volleyball team