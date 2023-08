ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Mayo Clinic’s Wellness Executive Chef Jen Welper, dropped by our Midwest Access studio to demonstrate healthy lunches for back to school.

Chef Jen is known for teaching patients how to meal plan and prep for a healthy lifestyle.

If you would like to learn more about healthy lifestyles from Mayo Clinic, click here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.