Final vote on cannabis use in public spaces in Albert Lea Monday

By Kendall Schears
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) –The Albert Lea City Council will be voting on expanding ‘no smoking’ to cannabis products at city parks and other public areas.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. Monday at city hall.

The current ordinance already bans smoking and chewing tobacco in these spaces.

The law change to add cannabis products to the list was introduced two weeks ago.

Then last week, the parks and rec board then voted to recommend the council adopt the ordinance change.

Adult-use of certain cannabis products became legal in Minnesota on Aug. 1.

Though now legal in Minnesota, the council can put certain restrictions on cannabis use, similar to tobacco and alcohol.

The council meets at 5:30 p.m. for a work session and 7 p.m. for its regular meeting.

Both are open to the public and held in the council chambers on the top floor of City Hall, 221 E. Clark Street.

The regular meeting is also on ALTV and on the Charter channel 180.

Click here for more information by visiting the city’s website.

