Chick-fil-A debuts new sandwich Monday

The sandwich will be on menus nationwide starting Aug. 28.
The sandwich will be on menus nationwide starting Aug. 28.(Chick-fil-A)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - After more than a year of experimenting with nearly 30 sandwich options, Chick-fil-A is adding a new sandwich to its menu option.

Chick-fil-A is introducing the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich.

The popular fast food chain said the new sandwich features an original Chick-fil-A filet topped with pimento cheese and pickled jalapeños. It is served on a toasted bun drizzled with sweet honey.

Chick-fil-A describes the sandwich as having a “classic Chick-fil-A flavor with a sweet and subtly spicy kick.”

They said during testing, customers rated it high on taste and value, surpassing other seasonal sandwiches and putting it on par with the original Chick-fil-A Sandwich.

The Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich rolls out at Chick-fil-A locations nationwide beginning Monday.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 man dead, 7 teens injured in school bus crash
Identity of man released in deadly Minnesota school bus collision
A man in Seattle, Washington reunites with his cat, Pierre, after it went missing eight years...
Man reunited with missing cat after 8 years
The summer heat wave and low rainfall recently revealed a hidden shipwreck at the bottom of the...
Hidden shipwreck from World War I found at bottom of Texas river
A beagle has become a fire station's support dog after he was rescued from a 122-degree car.
Puppy becomes fire station support dog after being rescued from hot car
Police say at least seven people were hurt in shooting Boston. They all sustained non-life...
Boston shooting wounds at least 7 on the outskirts of Caribbean festival

Latest News

FILE - People watch from their vehicle as President Donald Trump, on left of video screen, and...
Biden is ‘old,’ Trump is ‘corrupt’: AP-NORC poll has ominous signs for both in possible 2024 rematch
A team of archeologists discovered one of North America's oldest human-occupied sites.
Oregon may be oldest site of human occupation in North America, archaeologists say
A team of archeologists discovered one of North America's oldest human-occupied sites.
Researchers find surprisingly ancient human settlement in Oregon
Mental health specialists say teen anxiety is on the rise.
Anxiety in Teens on the Rise, Darian Leddy reports