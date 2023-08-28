Cascade Lake Park expansion continues

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A popular outdoor space is getting new renovations.

Cascade Lake Park is going through an expansion as the park looks to continue to improve the quality of the area for the residents of Rochester.

The list of renovations includes a new playground area, updated restroom facilities, as well as outdoor spaces for community events.

This project is part of a $5 million project to upgrade the lakefront.

