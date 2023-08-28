Cascade Lake Park expansion continues

Cascade Lake Park expansion continues
Cascade Lake Park expansion continues(KTTC)
By Matt Rineer
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A popular outdoor space is getting new renovations.

Cascade Lake Park is going through an expansion as the park looks to continue to improve the quality of the area for the residents of Rochester.

The list of renovations includes a new playground area, updated restroom facilities, as well as outdoor spaces for community events.

This project is part of a $5 million project to upgrade the lakefront.

Cascade Lake Park is being expanded to include play areas, restroom facilities, and spaces for community events. This...

Posted by Discover Rochester, MN on Monday, August 28, 2023

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 man dead, 7 teens injured in school bus crash
Identity of man released in deadly Minnesota school bus collision
Racially-motivated attack
Jacksonville gunman in racially motivated attack
A man in Seattle, Washington reunites with his cat, Pierre, after it went missing eight years...
Man reunited with missing cat after 8 years
The summer heat wave and low rainfall recently revealed a hidden shipwreck at the bottom of the...
Hidden shipwreck from World War I found at bottom of Texas river
Fatal Crash generic image
Car driver killed in crash with school bus carrying Waseca volleyball team

Latest News

2023 MAFP Honorees
Mayo Clinic doctors honored with MAFP awards
Gas prices decreasing for first time in seven weeks
Gas prices go down for the first time in weeks
KTTC News at Noon
SUV crashes into Oronoco mobile home
Officials respond to garage fire in NW Rochester
Officials respond to garage fire in NW Rochester