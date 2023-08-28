Animal shelters at capacity due to increasing stray animal population

Camp Companion
Camp Companion
By Eric Min
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Animal shelters in Rochester are at capacity due to increase in animals without owners.

This is a situation that is happening throughout the country. Camp Companion in Rochester is facing an all-time high in capacity with more than 7 times as many cats than dogs.

The organization’s founder Michele Quandt says she currently has about 47 dogs and 338 cats.

Quandt says this is because cats reproduce at a faster rate. She says this is why Camp Companion does a Trap-Neuter-Return program to humanely control the increasing cat population.

Quandt says this animal shelter issue needs help from the community.

“I wanna just say out to all the rescue partners that are working across the United States, you are doing amazing work and don’t forget that ever. But we really need our communities to stand behind us and support us through adoption, fostering, volunteering, and donating. That’s what we need to make this work.”

Camp Companion Founder & Executive Director Michele Quandt

Quandt encourages people who are adopting pets to spray and neuter their fur friends. She says this is an effective way to control the stray animal population.

