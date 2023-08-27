Sunshine, Clouds for Sunday; Stray showers Monday night

Cooler temperatures today before SE Minnesota, northern Iowa warms up
Sunday AM Forecast
By Nick Jansen
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Cloudy conditions continued to build into Olmsted County this morning with cooler temperatures for all regions in SE Minnesota and northern Iowa. Today Olmsted County will likely see a high temperature in the mid to low 70s after warming from the mid-50s this morning. Mostly cloudy skies will persist throughout the day until the sun makes a more abundant appearance into the evening hours.

Today
Today(KTTC)

Overnight Olmsted County and the rest of the region will stay dry for the majority of Monday. On Monday night a low-pressure system from the northwest will make its way through southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa. The front moving through should initiate the chance for stray showers for some counties. The timing of the stray showers will be around 7 and last until 9 pm on Monday with the rest of the day staying dry. Temperatures on Monday will warm into the mid-70s with the high temperature peaking to 80 degrees in Rochester.

Monday Rain Chance
Monday Rain Chance(KTTC)

After Monday a slight warming trend will pick up into midweek with high temperatures sitting in the low 80s. At the end of the week, models are indicating temperatures in the mid-80s when a ridge, in the jet stream, builds into the upper levels of the atmosphere. The warming trend may continue into the first week of September because The Climate Prediction Center is predicting the probability that temperatures will likely be 70-80% above average for the end of August and through Labor Day.

CPC Temperature Outlook
CPC Temperature Outlook(KTTC)

The rest of this week will be dry, other than Monday night. Sunny conditions will continue to persist throughout this week’s forecast with some clouds building into the later half of the week.

Seven Day
Seven Day(KTTC)

