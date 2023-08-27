Gradual warming trend this week

Stray showers possible Monday evening
By Sarah Gannon
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We are capping off a beautiful weekend with seasonal temperatures and pleasant sunshine. Overnight, conditions will continue to remain cool and comfortable in the mid-50s. Skies will be mainly clear with light south winds at 5-10 mph.

More seasonal weather is on tap for the majority of the week before temperatures climb back into the upper 80s for the Labor Day holiday weekend. Mostly sunny skies and afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s are expected Monday with light south winds at 5-10 mph. Monday evening could see a few stray showers and thunderstorms during the evening, mainly after 7 pm until 10 pm.

Sunshine and upper 70s continue Tuesday and Wednesday before highs return to the low 80s Thursday. However, summer isn’t over yet as temperatures are expected to climb well above average into the mid and upper 80s Friday and continue into next week. This means we are looking at a hot holiday weekend and the Climate Prediction Center has high confidence that more heat will continue into the second week of September.

