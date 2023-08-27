Car driver killed in crash with school bus carrying Waseca volleyball team

Fatal Crash generic image
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
FARIBAULT COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State Patrol says a man from Brandon, South Dakota was killed when the car he was driving collided with a school bus carrying the Waseca Volleyball team Saturday night on Interstate 90.

The State Patrol says it happened just before 8:45 on I-90 at Highway 22 south of Wells when the eastbound bus and a westbound Ford Mustang collided in a construction zone.

According to the crash report, 79-year-old Charles Cone was driving the bus. He suffered no apparent injuries. The patrol says seven juvenile girls ranging in age from 14 to 16 were taken to the Albert Lea hospital.

The Waseca School District confirms the bus was carrying their volleyball teams and no students or staff were seriously injured.

The state patrol says the driver of the Mustang, 55 year old Tigner Mark Alan of Brandon, South Dakota, was killed in the crash.

