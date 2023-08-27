Beautiful weather continues

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Following a rather hot and muggy week, we are enjoying some much cooler and more comfortable weather this weekend. Partly cloudy skies will remain through tonight with overnight temperatures in the mid-50s. Winds will be light out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

Temperature Trend (KTTC)

Another beautiful day is on tap Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds with light south winds at 5-10 mph. Afternoon temperatures will be seasonal in the mid-70s. Throughout the upcoming week, temperatures will continue to stay seasonal in the upper 70s and low 80s with abundant sunshine.

Precip outlook (KTTC)

With high pressure dominating the Upper Midwest, conditions in our area will continue to remain dry with little to no rain chances in the next several days. Aside from a chance for stray rain showers on Monday, but nothing more widespread than that. The Climate Prediction Center anticipates below-normal rain chances will continue through early September.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

