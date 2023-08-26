State Patrol confirms I-35 crash in Rice County is deadly
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 8:44 PM CDT
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Minnesota State Patrol confirmed Friday night that an afternoon I-35 crash in Rice County was deadly.
The crash happened on I-35 near mile marker 53.
It involved three vehicles: a Volvo semi, Chevy Silverado, and Toyota Camry.
They were all headed northbound.
The driver of the semi and the driver of the Chevy Silverado were not hurt.
However, a 57-year-old man and 56-year-old woman from Urbandale, Iowa have not been identified.
State Patrol expects to update their identities Friday night around 11.
