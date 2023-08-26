Pamoja Women Cultural Day celebrations to take over Peace Plaza Saturday

Pamoja Women (Rochester)
Pamoja Women (Rochester)(Pamoja Women Facebook Page)
By Caitlin Alexander
Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Pamoja Women, a non-profit group, are excited to showcase what they represent to all of Rochester Saturday.

The group aims to support East African women and their families to overcome barriers and provide opportunities.

The free gathering will be at Peace Plaza from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will include entertainment, food, and vendors.

All are welcome.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man performed CPR until paramedics arrived
Rochester man saves another man from drowning at Foster Arend
Researchers announced a breakthrough in their work this month, figuring out why Minnesota’s...
New research highlights main killer of Minnesota moose
State Patrol confirms I-35 crash in Rice County is deadly
On Wednesday, a car was broken into in Chester woods park.
Car break-in at Chester Woods Park
The nonprofit mothers against drunk driving, ‘MADD,’ is teaming up with Minnesota law...
Drunk driving prevention campaign begins Saturday

Latest News

Mayo Clinic physicians win three of four awards from colleagues
Mayo Clinic physicians win prestigious state award
State Patrol confirms I-35 crash in Rice County is deadly
Beaver Bottoms Saloon in Fountain, MN
Midwest Access was LIVE at Beaver Bottoms Saloon
Scooters honors National Dog Day Aug. 26
Scooter’s Coffee honors National Dog Day