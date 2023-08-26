Pamoja Women Cultural Day celebrations to take over Peace Plaza Saturday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Pamoja Women, a non-profit group, are excited to showcase what they represent to all of Rochester Saturday.

The group aims to support East African women and their families to overcome barriers and provide opportunities.

The free gathering will be at Peace Plaza from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will include entertainment, food, and vendors.

All are welcome.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.