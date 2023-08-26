Mayo Clinic physicians win prestigious state award

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Academy of Family Physicians recently announced its 2023 award honorees. Three of the recipients are employed by Mayo Clinic.

Dr. Kurt Angstman was named the Educator of the Year, Dr. Meghna Mansukhani received the Innovation and Research award, and Dr. Marjan Jahani Kondori was the recipient of the Resident of the Year award.

These awards are given out annually to recognize the hard work and dedication of healthcare workers in the state of Minnesota, as voted on by fellow colleagues in the field.

“I was nominated by colleagues. Which means that my work was impactful to them. I feel so happy that I am able to advance the field.”

These awards have brought them major recognition from those who work alongside them. The award recipients said they hope their hard work will help and educate the next generation of healthcare workers.

“I feel like I’ve achieved a lot, I’ve achieved my goals. But this is what it means, is to train the next generation to help them achieve their academic goals whatever that may be. To advance the field in a way that’s meaningful to my clinical colleagues, so this is what it’s all about.”

“Make sure you’re teaching them the best you can and most that you can so they can take care of their patients and learn how to do that for the rest of their career.”

Of the four awards given out, three were awarded to physicians of Mayo Clinic.

