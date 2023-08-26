Electrifying Rochester, expo held for sustainable future

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Every day more people around the world are looking for sustainable solutions for their home, transportation and more.

Saturday an expo was held for Electrify Rochester with experts on the topic and residents that use these solutions to answer questions about day-to-day sustainable living.

There were also vendors for any type of electrification or sustainability projects one could think of. The idea of this expo and Electrify Rochester came to founder, Jonny Yucuis, when he learned about the rising global emissions.

“For us we thought alright we’re going to see what we can do on a personal level in order to reduce our emissions. We found that it was all possible and practical in Minnesota and we’re trying to do what we can just to be a resource to others,” Yucuis explained.

There were vendors for anything from heating and cooling to cars and bikes. To learn more about Electrify Rochester, click here.

