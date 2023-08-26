Cooler temperatures, sunshine for the weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Cooler temperatures settled into the region overnight after a very hot and humid week for all of SE Minnesota and northern Iowa. This morning temperatures were in the upper 50s and lower 60s with clear skies in Olmsted County. If you are heading up north today, to St. Paul, for the state fair conditions should be great and on the cooler side. Sunshine and clouds will build into the forecast today with a high temperature of 74 degrees.

State Fair Forecast (KTTC)

As for tonight, temperatures will continue to drop into the mid-50s, which is on par with the average for this time in August, with mostly clear skies overnight. Sunday will shape up to be in the same condition as today with high temperatures ranging in the mid to low 70s and a lot of sunshine to go around for much of SE Minnesota and northern Iowa.

Temp Planner (KTTC)

The temperature trend continues to be much cooler into next week with temperatures being slightly above average for the end of August. Late next week an upper-level ridge will build into the forecast giving us warmer temperatures with long-term guidance showing temperatures into the low to mid 80s.

TEMP TREND (KTTC)

The rest of the week should be fairly dry with the exception of Monday, a chance of stray showers could pop up into the early morning and evening hours. Temperatures again will be in the mid to upper 70s. Enjoy the weekend and soak up the sunshine!

SEVEN DAY (KTTC)

