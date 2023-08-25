Warm temps with some showers today; A mild and pleasant weekend is ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The oppressively hot and humid weather that plagued the region earlier this week is finally out of the picture, but we’re still feeling seasonably warm and muggy today. As a cold front works its way through the Upper Mississippi Valley, we’ll have extra clouds at times with some showers in the area. Light morning showers will give way to sunshine across the area for the midday and afternoon. There will still be a slight chance for a brief shower in the late afternoon or early evening, but overall it’s not shaping up to be a bad weather day. Expect partly sunny skies with high temperatures in the mid-80s and heat index values around 90 in the afternoon with a slight northwest breeze.

Cooler, less humid air will settle into the region tonight and the next few days will be very comfortable. Under mainly clear skies tonight, temperatures will cool to the upper 50s with a light north breeze. We’ll have partly sunny skies over the weekend with high temperatures in the mid-70s on Saturday and upper 70s on Sunday.

The upcoming week will be seasonable as well, for the most part. There will be a chance of isolated showers early on Monday and there will be another chance for a few stray thunderstorms next Friday. The rest of the week will be sunny and comfortable. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 70s until next Friday when readings may reach the low 80s.

As it stands now, Labor Day weekend will be bright and warm with high temperatures in the low and mid-80s, which is slightly warmer than what is typical for early September.

