Scooter’s Coffee honors National Dog Day

By KTTC Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Scooter’s Coffee is offering free fall-inspired Pumpkin Spice ‘Pup Cups’ in honor of National Dog Day Aug. 26th. The first 15 canine customers at each Scooter’s Coffee store will also receive a custom-branded dog bandana. Scooter consultants Matt Rose and Isiah Hardy were our guests on Midwest Access along with their dog Duke.

If you want more information about Scooter you can find them here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man performed CPR until paramedics arrived
Rochester man saves another man from drowning at Foster Arend
Researchers announced a breakthrough in their work this month, figuring out why Minnesota’s...
New research highlights main killer of Minnesota moose
Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’
Emma Kuball was crowned the 70th Princess Kay of the Milky Way by the Minnesota Dairy community...
Waterville teen named 70th Teen Princess Kay of the Milky Way
Red Wing firefighter falls through floor while responding to house fire
Red Wing firefighter falls through floor while responding to house fire

Latest News

Beaver Bottoms Saloon in Fountain, MN
Midwest Access was LIVE at Beaver Bottoms Saloon
Scooter's Coffee celebrates National Dog Day
Reuben and Things Food Truck at Beaver Bottom Saloon
Tyler Farr Beaver Bottoms