Rochester Greek Fest is Friday till Sunday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester’s Greek Fest is in full action since Friday at 11 a.m.

This is their 60th annual event and many visitors were lining up for their original gyros.

On top of their festival, The Greek Fest has a drive-thru service for anyone who wants to order food to-go.

The event will feature a Greek DJ, traditional dancing, and craft beer.

It will also feature a street party Friday and Saturday night from 7 to 9 p.m.

The Greek Fest opens at 11 .a.m. and will end on Sunday at 4 p.m.

Proceeds will go to support Philoxenia Charities.

“I think there are people who wait for this all year long, because this is like our only event that we do that we have homemade baklava, we have the gyros being cut right in front of you, we have all this stuff that we buy we import, and if we didn’t have that we couldn’t put this on and I think that people look forward to this.”

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.