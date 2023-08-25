Representatives Finstad, Feenstra host rural healthcare roundtable event Friday

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – Two members of congress are hosting a rural healthcare roundtable to hear from providers about a range issues impacting the industry.

Representative Brad Finstad (R-MN) and Representative Randy Feenstra (R-IA) are hosting the event Friday.

They will hear from providers serving Southern Minnesota and Northern Iowa about challenges they face in meeting healthcare needs of rural communities.

These include workforce shortages, supply chain backlogs and increasing cost due to inflation.

The event takes places from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hormel institute, located on 801 16th Avenue NE, in Austin.

