Representatives Finstad, Feenstra host rural healthcare roundtable event Friday

Two members of congress are hosting a rural healthcare roundtable to hear from providers about...
Two members of congress are hosting a rural healthcare roundtable to hear from providers about a range issues impacting the industry.(MGN JPG w/ Credits)
By Kendall Schears
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:38 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – Two members of congress are hosting a rural healthcare roundtable to hear from providers about a range issues impacting the industry.

Representative Brad Finstad (R-MN) and Representative Randy Feenstra (R-IA) are hosting the event Friday.

They will hear from providers serving Southern Minnesota and Northern Iowa about challenges they face in meeting healthcare needs of rural communities.

These include workforce shortages, supply chain backlogs and increasing cost due to inflation.

The event takes places from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hormel institute, located on 801 16th Avenue NE, in Austin.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man performed CPR until paramedics arrived
Rochester man saves another man from drowning at Foster Arend
Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’
Emma Kuball was crowned the 70th Princess Kay of the Milky Way by the Minnesota Dairy community...
Waterville teen named 70th Teen Princess Kay of the Milky Way
Red Wing firefighter falls through floor while responding to house fire
Red Wing firefighter falls through floor while responding to house fire
10 sentenced to prison in Rochester drug trafficking ring
10 sentenced to prison in Rochester drug trafficking ring

Latest News

Austin Online Academy
Enrollment on the rise for Austin Online Academy
Many students are heading back to the classroom at a physical school, but some students are...
Enrollment on the rise for Austin Online Academy
Community school reaching out to Rochester for donations
Community school reaching out to Rochester for donations
Rochester man save another man from drowning at Foster Arend