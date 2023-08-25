Midwest Access was LIVE at Beaver Bottom Saloon

FOUNTAIN, Minn. (KTTC) – Since opening their doors in 2017, Beaver Bottom Saloon has become known for more than just a small-town bar in the community. They have become just as popular for their concerts of popular rock and country artists. Kamie Roesler of Midwest Access was LIVE to experience the saloon as well as talk with country singer Tyler Farr.

For more information about the saloon, you can visit their website here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.