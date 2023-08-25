Midwest Access was LIVE at Beaver Bottom Saloon

Beaver Bottoms Saloon in Fountain, MN
Beaver Bottoms Saloon in Fountain, MN(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
FOUNTAIN, Minn. (KTTC) – Since opening their doors in 2017, Beaver Bottom Saloon has become known for more than just a small-town bar in the community. They have become just as popular for their concerts of popular rock and country artists. Kamie Roesler of Midwest Access was LIVE to experience the saloon as well as talk with country singer Tyler Farr.

For more information about the saloon, you can visit their website here.

