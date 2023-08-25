Hyundai recalls nearly 40,000 cars; malfunction can cause unanticipated acceleration

Hyundai said customers can bring their vehicles to any Hyundai dealership to have the issue...
Hyundai said customers can bring their vehicles to any Hyundai dealership to have the issue fixed, free of charge.(Pixabay)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Hyundai is recalling nearly 40,000 vehicles because of a software error that can cause the car to accelerate after the brake pedal is released.

The recall covers certain Hyundai Elantra HEV vehicles made from 2021 to 2023.

Hyundai said it will mail notification letters out by Oct. 17.

You can also check the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website to see if your car is impacted.

Hyundai said customers can bring their vehicles to any Hyundai dealership to have the issue fixed, free of charge.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man performed CPR until paramedics arrived
Rochester man saves another man from drowning at Foster Arend
Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’
Emma Kuball was crowned the 70th Princess Kay of the Milky Way by the Minnesota Dairy community...
Waterville teen named 70th Teen Princess Kay of the Milky Way
Researchers announced a breakthrough in their work this month, figuring out why Minnesota’s...
New research highlights main killer of Minnesota moose
Red Wing firefighter falls through floor while responding to house fire
Red Wing firefighter falls through floor while responding to house fire

Latest News

FILE - Officers found five dead family members at the Uniontown, Ohio, residence.
5 family members found dead in apparent murder-suicide, Ohio police say
Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before departure from Hartsfield-Jackson...
All 19 charged in Trump election case meet the deadline to surrender at Georgia jail
FILE - Visitors walk outside the British Museum in Bloomsbury, London, Friday, June 26, 2015.
Director of British Museum steps down amid controversy over thefts of ancient items
KTTC News Now
KTTC News Now