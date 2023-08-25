GoodStock community event starts this weekend

SPRING VALLEY, Minn. (KTTC) – GoodStock begins its community festival at Good Earth Village located at 25303 Old Town Rd, in Spring Valley. GoodStock begins Saturday, August 26 - Sunday, August 27th. The event kicks off with their 3rd annual Color Trail Run Saturday, August 26th with a check-in time at 1:30 p.m. The community event will also feature live music, wagon rides and outdoor worship. Executive Director of GoodStock Dianna Parks, was our guest on Midwest Access followed by a special performance from Becky Schlegel, who will also perform at the event on Saturday August 26th at 3 p.m.

If you would like more information about the GoodStock, you can reach them here.

